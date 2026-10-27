‘The Biggest Chapter Of My Life Is Over’: CID Stars Shivaji Satam And Dayanand Shetty Mourn Creator BP Singh’s Death |

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as B. P. Singh, passed away on October 27, 2026, at the age of 77. Best known for creating the iconic crime show CID, Singh’s demise has left the television industry mourning the loss of a celebrated filmmaker. Shivaji Satam, who portrayed ACP Pradyuman in the long-running series, remembered Singh as a close friend, mentor and an integral part of his life. Expressing his grief, the actor said, “The biggest chapter of my life is over today.”

Recalling Singh’s personality and the invaluable lessons he learnt from him, Shivaji told Variety India, “He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him.” The actor explained that although his theatre background had taught him how to perform on stage, Singh helped him understand how to translate that experience to the camera.

“I came from theatre. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required. He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher,” Shivaji said.

The actor also recalled Singh’s extraordinary dedication to his work. He shared how, just three months after undergoing cardiac surgery, the filmmaker was back on his feet, running through a jungle with a camera to shoot a chase sequence for his show. Shivaji further remembered how Singh went on to make a 111-minute episode in a single continuous shot after undergoing another surgery, reflecting his commitment to his craft.

Speaking about their longstanding friendship, Shivaji said, “He was there in all seasons of my life too. Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing.” Remembering Singh as a friend who had taught him countless lessons, the actor also expressed that the filmmaker deserved the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian television. However, he noted that Singh himself never seemed concerned about receiving such recognition.

“A man like him should be given a Padma Shri. But he never bothered about that. He’d say, ‘Leave it, what difference is that going to make? Our audience is there, right?’” Shivaji recalled.

Dayanand Shetty Remembers B. P. Singh

Dayanand Shetty, who played Senior Inspector Daya in CID, also remembered the late filmmaker, highlighting his unwavering passion and dedication to his work. Speaking to HT City, Shetty said, “BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it.”

Describing Singh as one of the finest cameramen he had worked with, Shetty also spoke about the filmmaker’s declining health in recent months. “He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well,” he said.

Singh’s passing marks the loss of a filmmaker whose work helped shape Indian television, while the memories shared by his colleagues reflect the deep personal and professional impact he had on those who worked with him.