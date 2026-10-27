CID And Aahat Creator BP Singh Dies Of Heart Attack At 77, Ashoke Pandit Pays Tribute

Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, the creator behind the iconic crime series CID, died after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday morning (October 27). Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared the news on social media and paid tribute to the veteran producer-director for his contribution to Indian television.

Singh's last rites will be held on October 28, with further details expected to be announced by the family.

Singh played a significant role in shaping television entertainment over several decades. Along with CID, his work on Aahat earned him recognition among audiences and industry professionals.

Announcing his death in an Instagram post, Pandit described Singh as a talented filmmaker whose shows captivated viewers across the country. He also recalled their association during Singh's tenure as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA).

In his tribute, Pandit wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of an ace Producer Director B.P.Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning. A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and AAhat. His work is still and will continue to be a an inspiration to generations to come. Was fortunate to be a very close associate of him when he was the President of Indian Film & Television Directors' Association." A great human being and a dear friend Will always be remembered with his contribution in the entertainment world. Heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. The last rites will be performed tomorrow, October 28. Details will be shared soon," said Pandit.

BP Singh's legacy: The man behind CID

Absolutely Shocking To Hear About Passing Away Of Renowned Producer,Director & Cameraman #CID & #Aahat Fame #SriBPSingh (Bijendra Pal Singh) Ji.He Passed Away Today Morning In Delhi.... He Was Also Senior Member Of Our #IFTDA & #IMPPA Executive Committee. Om Shanti.... https://t.co/pKiy1TA3Ob — Sudeep D. Mukherjee (@SudeepDMukherj1) October 27, 2026

Born in Dehradun, Brijendra Pal Singh created, directed and produced CID, one of India's longest-running television series. The crime drama premiered in 1998 and followed a team of Mumbai crime branch officers as they investigated complex cases. It remained a favourite among viewers for two decades.

Apart from working behind the camera, Singh occasionally appeared in the series as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole. The show's popularity also led to the introduction of the CID Gallantry Awards in 2010, recognising acts of bravery.

From Aahat to Abhay

Singh's influence extended beyond crime dramas. He produced Aahat, Sony TV's popular horror series, which aired from 1995 to 2015 and became a familiar name among fans of Indian television horror.

His other projects included Khaaki, Abhay and SuperCops Vs Super Villains.