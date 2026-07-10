The Apartment Job OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Comedy South Korean Drama?

The Apartment Job |

The Apartment Job is an upcoming South Korean comedy drama series which is written by Kim Yoon-young and directed by Jo Yong-won. The series is directed by Jo Yong-won, who won the Best Director award at the Seoul Drama Awards for Missing Child (2021), and written by Kim Yoon-young, who previously wrote Kaist (1999–2000), Sweet Palpitations (2011), and My Strange Hero (2018–2019).

It is scheduled to premiere on JTBC on July 11, 2026, and will air every Saturday and Sunday. K-drama fans can watch it on Netflix, the streaming giant.

What is The Apartment Job all about?

The Apartment Job (아파트) narrates the story of a past gang leader, Park Hae-gang, who seeks the presidency of an apartment residents' association to retrieve concealed illegal funds. Rather than executing a fast robbery, he collaborates with his neighbours and a lawyer-in-training to uncover serious local corruption, inadvertently becoming a community hero.

Cast and characters

The series features Ji Sung as Park Hae-gang, Ha Yoon-kyung as Kang Ha-ri, Moon So-ri as Jang Suk-jin, Park Byung-eun as Lee Chung-won, Baek Hyun-jin as Seo Kang-won, Kim Won-hae as "Lizard", Jung Seung-gil as Choi Young-jae, Ryu Hyun-kyung as Kang Ha-jeong, Son Ji-yoon as Ru-i's mother, and Jeong Soon-won as Gyeong-nam, among others.

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The Apartment Job FAQs:

When and where to watch The Apartment Job?

The series is set to be released on Netflix on July 10, 2026.

Who plays the lead roles in The Apartment Job?

Ji Sung plays the lead role in The Apartment Job.

Who has directed and written the series?

Jo Yong-won has directed and Kim Yoon-young has written the series.