Husbands In Action OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About The South Korean Action-Comedy Film

Husbands In Action | Photo Credit: Netflix

Husbands in Action is an upcoming South Korean action comedy film starring Jin Seon-kyu, Gong Myung, and Kang Han-na, among others. The film, which is directed by Park Gyu-tae, focuses on the rivalry between two men who are tied directly and indirectly to a woman named Si-nae. According to the makers of the film, it is set to be released on OTT in June 2026.

Husbands in Action: OTT streaming details

Husbands in Action is set to be released on Netflix, starting from June 19, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "The most unexpected teamwork is having to save your ex-wife who got kidnapped, but alongside her new husband 👀 Film Husbands in Action streams June 19 on Netflix."

Husbands in Action storyline

Husbands in Action follows Hwang Choong-sik, a tough, narcotics detective whose ex-wife, Si-nae, has recently remarried a kind-hearted, gentle veterinarian named Lee Min-seok. Right after Detective Choong-sik successfully takes down a drug ring, he discovers that his ex-wife Si-nae has been kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organisation. What happens when the ex-husband and new husband decide to work together?

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Cast and characters

The film features Jin Seon-kyu as Hwang Choong-sik, Gong Myung as Lee Min-seok, Kim Ji-seok as Ma Do-jun, Yoon Kyung-ho as Kim Yong-gang, Jeon So-min as Jo A-ra, Lee Da-hee as Hye-ran, and Kang Han-na as Si-nae, among others. The film is directed by Park Gyu-tae and written by Park Gyu-tae and Kim Jong-hyun.