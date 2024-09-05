The American Society Of Magical Negroes OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Fantasy Film In India

The American Society Of Magical Negroes OTT Release Date | Trailer

The American Society of Magical Negroes is a fantasy film starring Justice Smith and David Alan Grier in the lead roles. The film premiered on January 19, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival and was later released in theatres on March 15, 2024. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch The American Society of Magical Negroes?

The upcoming film is all set to premiere on September 15, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The plot of the film revolves around a young African-American man who struggles in his day-to-day life and faces rejection when no one buys his work. Disappointed, Aren decides to go home. On his way, he notices a woman struggling with an ATM card. She asks him for help, but he gets beaten by two white men. After the incident, he meets with Roger, who introduces him to The American Society of Magical Negroes who aims to protect the African American peoples. Will Aren be able to accept and work for society?

Cast and production of The American Society of Magical Negroes

The cast of the film includes Justice Smith as Aren, David Alan Grier as Roger, An-Li Bogan as Lizzie, Drew Tarver as Jason, Michaela Watkins as Masterson, Tim Baltz as Officer Miller, and Nicole Byer as DeDe, among others. The comedy fantasy film is written and directed by Kobi Libii. It is produced by Julia Lebedev, Kobi Libii, Angel Lopez, and Eddie Vaisman under Sight Unseen and Juba Lane.