 The 50: Is Ajay Devgn The Lion Of Farah Khan's Show? New Promo Sparks Speculation- Watch VIDEO
With The 50 release nearing, fans are curious about who the show's mysterious lion is, sparking rumors around Ajay Devgn after the new promo. The actor humorously shuts down the speculation, saying, "Nahi yar, mai nahi hun The 50 ka Lion," while joking about the challenges of handling fifty contestants.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
With the release of The 50 just around the corner, fans are curious about the identity of the lion in the show. The lion is expected to play a key role, likely guiding the rules and structure of the game. In the recently released promo, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn makes an appearance, sparking speculation that he might be the lion of The 50.

In the recently released promo, Ajay is seen watching a teaser of The 50 on television. Soon, his phone starts buzzing with calls asking if he is the lion. Ajay shuts down each assumption with effortless humour, saying, "Nahi yar, mai nahi hun The 50 ka Lion." He adds, "Chote mote pranks kar sakta hoon, par ye show kafi controversial lag raha hai."

"Main vardi wala Lion hoon," he quips, striking his signature Singham pose. On the idea of handling fifty contestants, he jokes, "Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata," before drawing a firm line: "Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon."

Reacting to the promo, a user commented, "Are hme lga aap he hoo promo dekhar, aajoo aap he sir @ajaydevg." Despite all the speculations about Ajay's entry in The 50, it seems that the new promo is just a promotional video to create the buzz ahead of The 50's release.

The 50 is all set to premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The viewers can watch the show at at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar. So far, the confirmed contestants of the show are- Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa & Vikrant, Dushyant Kukreja, Rudra Rana and Chai. The other contestants who have been reportedly confirmed but not announced, as per BBTak, are- Archana Gautam, Chahat Pandey, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Bebika Dhurve, Nikita Bhamidipati, Mridul Tiwari, and Nehal Chudasama.

