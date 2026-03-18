The 50 Finale: Mass Elimination Ahead Of Final Face-Off? Meet The Top 5 Finalists |

The much-anticipated finale of The 50 is just around the corner, and fans are already speculating about who might take home the trophy. The grand finale is scheduled for March 22, 2026, and reports suggest it will be packed with high drama and multiple eliminations, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

According to reports, the finale week will feature mass eliminations, with two major vote-outs leading up to the final episode. As per Film Window, tomorrow's episode is expected to witness the exit of seven contestants. The names reportedly facing elimination are Arushi Chawla, Hamid Barkzi, Siwet Tomar, Yuvika Chaudhary, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vanshaj Singh. This first round of eliminations is set to dramatically reduce the competition and heighten the tension among the remaining participants.

The next elimination round is reportedly slated for Saturday, where another seven contestants are expected to be ruled out. These reportedly include Prince Narula, Vikrant Singh, Nehal Chudasama, Archana Gautam, Manisha Rani, Ridhi Dogra, and Urvashi Dholakia. After these eliminations, the finalists are expected to be Kaka, Krishna Shroff, Rajat Dalal, Mr. Faisu, and Shiv Thakare, setting the stage for an intense finale showdown.

Who Will Win The 50?

Reports also suggest a dramatic twist, Prince reportedly sacrificed his ticket to the finale for Shiv, allowing him to secure a spot in the final episode while Prince got eliminated just before the finale. According to some sources, the final face-off happened between Mr. Faisu and Shiv, with Shiv allegedly emerging as the winner and Faisu as the runner-up. However, there has been some confusion around these claims, with insiders suggesting that Shiv’s win might not yet be confirmed. Fans on social media, meanwhile, believe that such theories are now being made to keep the suspense alive.

Viewers will have to wait for the finale episode to find out the official results. New episodes of The 50 release daily at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm IST on Colors TV.