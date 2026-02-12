 The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics

The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel, who have been dating since Bigg Boss Marathi 5, may be taking the next step after photos of Arbaaz proposing to Nikki on The 50 went viral. Fans are excited as the couple shuts down relationship rumors, with Nikki sharing heartfelt posts about their bond despite occasional disagreements.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli |

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel have been dating since Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 and confirmed their relationship shortly after the show. Now, it looks like the couple is taking the next step on reality TV itself! Photos of Arbaaz proposing to Nikki on The 50 are doing the rounds on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

BB Tak shared a series of photos capturing Arbaaz proposing to Nikki on The 50 show. In the pictures, Arbaaz is seen kneeling while looking into her eyes and confessing his love. He holds a mic in his hand and appears to be speaking in front of the other contestants present in the arena. However, there was no ring seen in Nikki's finger. Let's wait for the new episode to air and see how the proposal turned out.

Reacting to the possible engagement, one user commented, "Ab tak propose nhi kia ?? Fhir yeh log itna time se kia kr rhe the." Another excited fan wrote, "Ab hogi shadi #The50Show me."

In previous episodes of The 50, Nikki had broken down, telling her boyfriend that he had failed to support her during the game. Since then, viewers had questioned their relationship. Shutting down the rumors, Nikki shared a series of pictures with Arbaaz on Instagram, writing, "Yes, we fight because we’re different. Different opinions. Different tempers. Different ways of loving. But at the end of the chaos, it's still us."

FPJ Shorts
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat Survival Thriller
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Nissan Gravite Price Reveal: All-New 7-Seater MPV Comes In 11 Variants Ranging From ₹6.80 Lakh To 12.85 Lakh; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
Mumbai Traffic Update: Dadar's Tilak Bridge Temporarily Closed For Heavy Vehicles Till May 12 | Know Time, Alternate Routes
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
India-US Trade Deal To Push Bilateral Surplus Beyond $90 Billion Annually, Exports May Surge $100 Billion: SBI Report
Read Also
The 50: Siwet Tomar, Divya Agarwal, Nikki Tamboli, & 3 Other Big Names Set To Get Eliminated In...
article-image

How Did Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel Meet?

Nikki and Arbaaz were contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and described their connection as "love at first sight." Despite being three years younger than Nikki, Arbaaz’s calm and composed nature won her heart. The couple made their relationship official in October 2024. Arbaaz also appeared on Rise and Fall, where Nikki was a contestant, to show his support for her.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat...
Tu Yaa Main Review: Adarsh Gourav & Shanaya Kapoor Nail It In This Bejoy Nambiar's Edge-Of-The-Seat...
The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View...
The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View...
'It Is All BullS**T': Sunny Deol On Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled On Social Media -...
'It Is All BullS**T': Sunny Deol On Border 2 Co-Star Varun Dhawan Getting Trolled On Social Media -...
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real...
'Let's Not Hide Behind Curtains Of Ignorance...': Taapsee Pannu Urges People To Watch 'Rooted Real...
TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot, Naagin 7 Maintains Consistency, While...
TRP Report Week 5: Top 10 Shows: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot, Naagin 7 Maintains Consistency, While...