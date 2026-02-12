The 50: Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli; Netizens React 'Ab Hogi Shaadi Show Mein' - View Pics

Arbaaz Patel Proposes To Nikki Tamboli |

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel have been dating since Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 and confirmed their relationship shortly after the show. Now, it looks like the couple is taking the next step on reality TV itself! Photos of Arbaaz proposing to Nikki on The 50 are doing the rounds on social media, sparking excitement among fans.

BB Tak shared a series of photos capturing Arbaaz proposing to Nikki on The 50 show. In the pictures, Arbaaz is seen kneeling while looking into her eyes and confessing his love. He holds a mic in his hand and appears to be speaking in front of the other contestants present in the arena. However, there was no ring seen in Nikki's finger. Let's wait for the new episode to air and see how the proposal turned out.

Arbaaz just proposed to Nikki Tamboli inside the palace 💍👀 #The50 pic.twitter.com/OHxDOralSz — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 12, 2026

Reacting to the possible engagement, one user commented, "Ab tak propose nhi kia ?? Fhir yeh log itna time se kia kr rhe the." Another excited fan wrote, "Ab hogi shadi #The50Show me."

Nice couple — Faheem (@EiaoFaheem) February 12, 2026

Ab tak propose nhi kia ?? Fhir yeh log itna time se kia kr rhe thae 💀 — 𝐹𝒶𝓉𝒾𝓂𝒶 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝒾𝓀𝓏 🎀 (@Iamfatimashaikz) February 12, 2026

In previous episodes of The 50, Nikki had broken down, telling her boyfriend that he had failed to support her during the game. Since then, viewers had questioned their relationship. Shutting down the rumors, Nikki shared a series of pictures with Arbaaz on Instagram, writing, "Yes, we fight because we’re different. Different opinions. Different tempers. Different ways of loving. But at the end of the chaos, it's still us."

How Did Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel Meet?

Nikki and Arbaaz were contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and described their connection as "love at first sight." Despite being three years younger than Nikki, Arbaaz’s calm and composed nature won her heart. The couple made their relationship official in October 2024. Arbaaz also appeared on Rise and Fall, where Nikki was a contestant, to show his support for her.