'That Woman, Meryl Streep, Oh My God': Namita Thapar Gets Candid On What Devil Wears Prada 2 Actress Taught Her About Vulnerability & Real Influence

Namita Thapar Gets Candid On What Meryl Streep Taught Her |

Namita Thapar, known as a judge on Shark Tank India, recently shared her thoughts on actress Meryl Streep after watching The Devil Wears Prada 2. She highlighted how the actress uses her platform to express vulnerability rather than project perfection. In a note, she wrote, "If you're a fan like me, Meryl Streep teaches you a lot about emotion, vulnerability & speaking up."

The Indian entrepreneur, who is also a strong advocate for women’s health and fitness, took to social media after watching the film. She said, "Yesterday I saw Devil Wears Prada Part 2, that woman, Meryl Streep, Oh My God that woman..." She further reflected on how the actress’s expressions and dialogue in the film are powerful, while noting that her real-life personality is quite different.

"In real life she is quite different," Namita added, describing Meryl as "all heart and all emotions" beyond her on-screen persona. She then shared the biggest lesson she learned from the actress, saying, "You know the biggest thing she taught me that people with the possession of influence should use their public platforms not to show a purr...fect life, in fact you make people shitty when you do that." She further added, "She (Meryl) uses a voice to talk about her vulnerabilities, her tears, and for speaking up."

May is mental health awareness month & I want to remind you of two things :



Social media is for posturing & never the reality, no ones life is perfect, no matter what they pretend on public platforms.. we just have to love & accept our flawsome selves !



If ur a fan like me,… pic.twitter.com/AN4xyLJLYy — Namita (@namitathapar) May 4, 2026

Namita also mentioned that May is Mental Health Awareness Month and spoke about how social media can often create a false sense of perfection. She encouraged people to remember that everyone has struggles and to focus on self-acceptance. She added that even if life feels only “10% full,” it can be improved step by step. Concluding her message, she wrote, "Social media is for posturing & never the reality, no ones life is perfect, no matter what they pretend on public platforms.. we just have to love & accept our flawsome selves!"

Namita Thapar, known as a judge on Shark Tank India and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, is a prominent business figure and wellness advocate who often speaks on health, women’s empowerment, and mental well-being. Recently, she faced online trolling and backlash after a video of her discussing the health benefits of Namaz went viral on social media, leading to heated reactions and abusive comments from critics, while supporters defended her right to express her views and called out the harassment she received online.