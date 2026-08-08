'That Escalated Fast': Swara Bhasker Admitted To Hospital Due To Dengue

Swara Bhasker Admitted To Hospital | Instagram

On Friday, we learned that actress Avika Gor has been admitted to the hospital with dengue. Now, on Saturday, actress Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram story to inform her fans that she has been admitted to the hospital because of dengue.

She shared a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, "Well that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalised! (sic)." Check out the post below...

Well, we are sure fans of Swara are praying for her speedy recovery.

Swara's Recent Work

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband Fahad Ahmad. The actress currently has no films in her kitty that are officially announced.

On social media, Swara has been very active in expressing her political views and recently made headlines for supporting the student protest led by CJP.

Avika Gor Hospitalised

Meanwhile, Avika's husband, Milind Chandwani, shared a video on Instagram to inform her fans that she is hospitalised. In the video, he shared that Avika was admitted to the hospital on Thursday night. He revealed that she had been suffering from a 103–104 degree fever for the past five days.

Milind revealed that despite her condition, Avika first completed the remaining two days of a project she was shooting for. He requested fans of Avika to keep her in prayers and also quipped that the actress' new song Bukhaar was releasing today, making an ironic reference to the fact that she is currently battling a fever. He ended the heartfelt video message by saying, "I'm proud of you."

He captioned the video as, "103–104° fever. Dengue. Still showed up. Still gave her best. Please keep Avika in your prayers. ❤️🙏 And when #Bukhaar drops, let's celebrate the hard work behind it. (sic)."