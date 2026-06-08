'Thankful To Ekta Kapoor': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Wins First Award For Naagin 7 Amid Finale Extension- Watch VIDEO

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Wins First Award For Naagin 7 Amid Finale Extension |

Naagin 7's finale has been extended by a week. Amid this, lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stole the spotlight with her stunning appearance at the Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026. The actress was seen donning a red-coloured ruffled dress. As she received the award, Priyanka thanked producer Ekta Kapoor for believing in her.

As Priyanka accepted the award, she took to the stage and extended a heartfelt thanks to everyone. The actress said, "Thankyou so much Mumbai Achiever for this award." She added, "I'm truly grateful because this is my very first award for Naagin and I am really happy."

Priyanka then went on to thank Ekta Kapoor for believing in her and giving her a role in Naagin 7. Priyanka said, "Very very very thankful to EK the queen, Ekta Kapoor, thankyou so much mam for believing in me." She further called being a part of the Naagin franchise a dream-come-true moment. Not just Ekta, the actress also thanked the audience for showering so much love on Colors TV's Naagin 7.

After winning the award, Priyanka assured her fans that she would continue to work hard and strive for more such accolades in the future. Towards the end of her acceptance speech, Priyanka said, "Main sirf itna keh sakti hoon ki main sirf hard work karti rahungi, apna 110% deti rahungi to win such awards."

Naagin 7 Finale Episode Release Date

Naagin 7 was initially slated to conclude with its grand finale on June 7. However, in a last-minute development, the makers reportedly received a one-week extension, pushing the finale to next weekend. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited final episode is now expected to air on June 14, allowing the makers additional time to wrap up the storyline and key plot twists. Actresses Anita Hassanandani, Divya Agarwal, and Kanika Mann are set to be a part of the grand finale, while Tejasswi Prakash will also be make a special cameo appearance.