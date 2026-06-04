'Aur Ab Aayega Tandav': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Drops Major Hint About Naagin 7 Finale; Fans Beg Makers 'Please No AI'- Watch |

Naagin 7 is all set to come to an end, and the cast and crew are likely gearing up to shoot the grand finale sequence. Amid the excitement, the show's lead actress, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, shared a video on her Instagram Story that seemingly hinted at what viewers can expect in the final episode. Soon after, fans began speculating about possible spoilers for the much-awaited finale.

Priyanka shared a video on her Instagram Story featuring the show's choreographer, Aamar Sakharkar. Introducing him to her followers, she said, "Avi tak Naagin ke saare dance sequences inhone karwaye hain." The choreographer, in turn, praised the actress for giving her 100 per cent during dance rehearsals. Towards the end of the clip, Priyanka teased fans by saying, "Aur ab aayega Tandav."

As the video went viral, fans took to social media to urge the makers not to rely on AI in the finale episode. A user shared the clip on Reddit and wrote, "I hope they don't ruin it with ai like last time." Another fan commented, "Please no AI."

Naagin 7 Finale Spoiler

Meanwhile, a Reddit user shared a post titled, "Spoiler for finale." The thread featured a screenshot from the Nazar TV channel, which revealed an alleged plot twist for the final episode. According to the post, "Ananta gave away all her powers for her sister Radhika & live human life with Aryaman. Radhika was rescued by Pragati in Naaglog to heal from childhood traumas."

However, it is important to note that the makers have not confirmed this information, and it remains unclear whether the alleged spoiler is factually accurate.

Naagin 7 is set to air its grand finale on June 7, 2026. Producer Ekta Kapoor herself confirmed the date through a social media video, revealing that the final episode will coincide with her birthday. She also clarified that the show is not ending due to low ratings, but because it was always planned as a finite series. According to Ekta, Naagin 7 was initially envisioned as a 30-episode show and was later extended at the channel's request.

As for the future of the franchise, fans need not worry. Ekta Kapoor has already confirmed that the Naagin universe will continue with another season. She revealed that the makers are now focusing on a seasonal format with shorter runs and stated that the franchise will return after a break. Reports suggest that Naagin 8 is being planned for 2027, making it clear that Naagin 7 is ending, but the iconic supernatural saga is far from over.