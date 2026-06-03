'Climax Leak Karne Wale Hain': Naagin 7 Casts Bid Goodbye To Ekta Kapoor's Show, Alice Kaushik & Kshitij Dholakia Spill 'Finale Spoilers'

Naagin 7 Casts Share Glimpse Of Final Day Shoot, Alice Kaushik & Kshitij Dholakia Spill 'Finale Spoilers' |

Naagin 7's shoot has officially wrapped up. Cast members of Ekta Kapoor's show shared glimpses from their final day on set. Alice Kaushik gave fans a peek at her last-day makeup and look as she bid farewell to her character, Bharni. Meanwhile, Kshitij Dholakia shared memories from the set while announcing the completion of the show's shoot.

Kshitij and Alice also filmed a fun video in which they jokingly discussed spoilers for the Naagin 7 finale. Kshitij uploaded a clip saying, "Guys, so it's the last day. Aur maine aur Alice ne aaj decide kiya hai ki ham dono climax leak karne wale hain." He further stated that they were not afraid of anyone. Kshitij then teased fans by claiming that his character and Bharni would kill Ahana in the finale. He added that they had discovered an old connection between Ahana and Baljeet. He further joked that Bharni might want to kill Aryaman after learning about his affair with a dragon. Reacting to his wild theories, Alice said, "I think Ekta ma'am tujhe kabhi narration mein nahi baithayegi." Well, from what we understand the duo did not actually leak the climax but was just joking about it.

Later, Alice uploaded another video in which she showed her look for the finale-day shoot. She said, "I have put on this maangtika, this nose pin, this choker, this makeup, this hair, this eyes... Bye Bye Bharni. Bye Bye Naagin."

Kshitij also shared a photo from the last day of shooting on his Instagram Story and wrote, "The last day on set, but a lifetime of memories. Grateful for every scene, every laugh and every moment shared."

With the cast now wrapping up the shoot, Naagin 7 is all set to bid farewell to viewers on June 7. Interestingly, the grand finale will air on producer Ekta Kapoor's birthday, making the occasion even more special for the team. Ekta had earlier revealed that the supernatural drama was initially planned as a shorter season but was later extended due to its popularity. She also assured fans that while Naagin 7 is ending, the iconic franchise will return with a new season after a break.