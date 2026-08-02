'Thank You For Planning This Day': Jennifer Winget Shares Unseen Haldi Ceremony PICS, Dedicates Friendship Day Post To Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi & Others

Jennifer Winget Haldi Pics |

Actress Jennifer Winget has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into her intimate Haldi ceremony. The actress celebrated the special occasion with her close friends and family, describing it as much more than a traditional pre-wedding function. Calling it "a room full of love," Jennifer reflected on how every photograph captured a different emotion, whether it was a warm hug, a genuine smile, loved ones cheering for the couple, or friends making sure every little detail of the celebration was perfect. On the occasion of Friendship Day, she dedicated the post to the people who made the day even more memorable.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jennifer wrote, "My haldi wasn’t just a celebration... it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new... a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on, someone making sure everything was perfect."

Marking Friendship Day on August 2, 2026, Jennifer expressed gratitude for having such a strong support system. She shared that while many people say they're lucky to have good friends, she believes she is the luckiest of them all. Thanking Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi, Amrita Joshi and the rest of her close-knit circle, Jennifer wrote, "I know people often say they’re lucky to have great friends, but I am the luckiest ever! I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you." She also thanked them for putting together such a memorable celebration and standing by her through every phase of life.

Jennifer further added, "Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt, and for reminding me that life’s greatest gifts are the people who stand beside you through it all." She concluded her note by wishing everyone a Happy Friendship Day, writing, "Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans. You are, and always will be, one of the greatest blessings of my life."

Jennifer's Haldi ceremony was an intimate affair with a fresh floral and gajra-inspired aesthetic. The décor featured vibrant yellow blooms, complementing the joyous mood of the celebration. While the guests dressed in bright yellow outfits, the bride stood out in a beautiful green lehenga. Her husband, William Ishmael, coordinated with her look in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a green stole, making for a picture-perfect couple.

Jennifer tagged Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey, along with her other close friends, for planning the intimate Haldi ceremony and making it a day to remember.

Jennifer Winget tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate white wedding ceremony held in the United Kingdom on July 16, 2026. The couple kept the celebrations private, with only their close family members and friends in attendance, before announcing the happy news by sharing dreamy wedding photos and a heartfelt video on social media.