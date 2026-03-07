Thalapathy Vijay Publicly Addresses Divorce With Sangeetha Sornalingam For First Time, Says 'These Issues Are Not Worth Time'

Thalapathy Vijay Publicly Addresses Divorce With Sangeetha Sornalingam For First Time |

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Thalapathy Vijay recently delivered a special speech on Women’s Day. While indirectly referring to his ongoing divorce with wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, he asked, “Don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me.” Vijay added that these issues were not worth anyone’s time.

During the Women’s Day 2026 address, he assured fans that he would handle the matters personally. “Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself,” he said, adding that what pains him most is seeing his fans feel “sad or distressed” because of his personal struggles.

Vijay's statement received heavy backlash from the fans. One commented on this, "Shameless fellow cheating and telling openly don’t worry about the problems. Supporting blindly some people worse (sic)." Another angry user tweeted, "Your problems? You're the problem na."

Shameless fellow cheating and telling openly don’t worry about the problems. Supporting blindly some people worse — BeUnique✨ (@BeUnique066) March 7, 2026

Your problems? You're the problem na — selfless-Яoᴿᴱᴮᴱᴸᵂᴼᴼᴰ🐊 (@dino_ro_ar) March 7, 2026

Sangeetha has filed a new petition in the Chengalpattu District Court in connection with her ongoing divorce proceedings against Vijay. In the latest legal move, she is seeking an interim court order that would allow her to continue living in the couple's matrimonial home in Neelankarai, arguing that she has no other residence in India and could be left without accommodation while the case is pending.

The petition also seeks fair and reasonable financial support and residential protection until the divorce is finalized. Sangeetha’s filing comes amid reports and public scrutiny of Vijay's personal life and "viral buzz" over his appearance with co‑actor Trisha, adding further attention to the legal battle.

As per the divorce filing, Sangeetha discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress, which she says continued despite assurances it would end, causing her deep emotional pain and a "violation of marital trust." The petition states that Vijay’s continued public association with the actress, including overseas trips and social media posts, led to humiliation and emotional hardship for her and their children. As per the speculation, Vijay was allegedly having an affair with Trisha Krishnan.