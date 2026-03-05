Thalapathy Vijay Makes First Public Appearance With Trisha Krishnan After Divorce Petition By Sangeetha Sornalingam, Netizens React 'Zero Shame'- Watch VIDEO

Thalapathy Vijay Makes First Public Appearance With Actress Trisha Krishnan After Divorce Petition By Sangeetha Sornalingam1 |

Thalapathy Vijay made his first public appearance amid ongoing divorce buzz with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. The actor appeared to be sending a strong message with this outing, as he was seen making a grand entrance alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. The appearance comes in the wake of cheating allegations mentioned by Sangeetha in the divorce papers.

Actor Vijay made a striking appearance at producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son’s wedding reception, holding a bouquet and color-coordinating his outfit with actress Trisha Krishnan. Vijay looked dapper in a traditional golden shirt and veshti, while Trisha complemented him in a golden saree paired with a red contrast blouse. The duo posed side by side for photos, greeted the newlyweds, and left the event together, making a memorable appearance.

As Vijay and Trisha's video went viral, a user tweeted, "As a southie, the celebrity worship culture must be stopped ASAP. these two very grown adults must be condemned for their very disastrous actions." Another called out the actor, saying, "Honestly, it’s so infuriating. Vijay acting all proud w Trisha, grinning in public… zero shame, zero self-awareness, zero respect for himself. How do people defend this?"

As a southie, the celebrity worship culture must be stopped ASAP. these two very grown adults must be condemned for their very disastrous actions.

How come there is not much hate neither for trisha nor vijay but the blame is going to Sangeetha? https://t.co/PnnTKkOY1G — laya chips (@funkkholic) March 5, 2026

Honestly, it’s so infuriating. Vijay acting all proud w Trisha, grinning in public… zero shame, zero self-awareness,zero respect for himself. How do people defend this??? — addy (@rhodesjournal) March 5, 2026

Vijay and Trisha attended a marriage reception bro today eve — PratheepKumar (@pratheepchnai) March 5, 2026

Bro why is Vijay Intentionally Doing ths during Election time its getting semma backfire among everyone pls inform Vijay to speak about Trisha Issue 🥲 — One Punch Bhavani (@OneBhavani) March 5, 2026

The divorce petition filed by Sangeetha read, "The Respondent, continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress. The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media (sic)." It further claimed that Vijay continued to associate himself with the actress he was allegedly having an affair with, causing Sangeetha "emotional agony." Given the existing rumors linking Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, many speculated that she was the actress referred to in the petition.

As per Pinkvilla's report, actor Vijay might settle divorce case with wife Sangeetha by paying Rs. 250 crore in alimony. However, nothing such has been confirmed yet.