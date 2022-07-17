Terence Lewis: 'Dance is the biggest high you can ever give yourself'

Terence Lewis, who has been choreographing, mentoring and judging dance reality shows for several years, has now impressed the audience as an actor in his latest music video Meherbaan. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Terence opens up about his experience of working on the song. “I’ve always worked behind the camera, and it was just great to be in front of the lens. It was a beautiful experience of shooting in Kashmir. Meherbaan is director Aziz’s (Zee) baby. Although I have directed him 20 years ago when he had just come as an actor, now the tables have turned,” he shares.

The choreographer says he was not nervous to act. He reveals, “I’ve always loved the camera. I feel like I’m at home when I’m facing the camera or performing on stage. I love the idea of me playing a character. I was enjoying it too much to know whether I was scared or nervous. Also, the role is very close to my heart, and it was an emotional one to play.”

Elaborating on his love for dance, Terence gushes, “I came from a financially strapped background. By the time I finished graduation, I was earning through dance which happened incidentally going house to house. Then I realised why don’t I continue this because I’m such a good teacher and I enjoy this job. I used to work from morning to evening, and it never made me tired. Of course, there were hardships and some hiccups here and there, but I loved what I was doing. Dance was initially started for financial support, but eventually, I fell in love with it. Dance is the biggest high you can ever give yourself, and once you taste that, I don’t think you will ever be interested in any other intoxicants.”

Terence gained popularity after judging a dance reality show. He makes it a point to keep himself updated with the latest dance trends. “The quality of dancing in reality shows has gone way too high over the last 10 years. As a judge, I have to keep myself updated. Next week I’m travelling to Vienna where I’ll be attending some dance workshops just to keep myself updated with the latest things that are happening. I work with the best teachers abroad, so it gives me access to a lot of information about what’s happening in the dance world,” he informs.

Terence has been a part of the industry for nearly two decades. When asked how has dance in Bollywood films evolved over the years, he answers, “Bollywood choreography is very done to death. Films need to still update themselves. Every song looks the same, and I don’t think they’re doing something challenging. If the new generation of kids get a chance in Bollywood, I think they will change the game. It will be great in changing the scenario of the film industry.”

On a parting note, we ask him if he would like to pursue acting. “Well, that depends on the producers and the directors as well as the script and the story. I love to act and be in front of the camera. I completely submit myself to the director. If the directors think I’m appropriate and will suit the part, I would love to play that role. It doesn’t matter if it is big or small. I’m just waiting for the right roles to come my way, and the characters have to be meaningful,” Terence concludes.