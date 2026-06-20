'Tera Compromise Main Karunga': Elvish Yadav And Rajat Dalal Lock Horns Over Viral Post, Exchange Threats Online- VIDEO

Elvish Yadav And Rajat Dalal Lock Horns Over Viral Post, Exchange Threats Online |

Elvish Yadav recently took to Instagram to call out Rajat Dalal for liking a post that claimed he "always ends up solving Elvish's fights." Sharing a screenshot of the reposted post on social media, Elvish questioned Rajat and asked him to send his location to settle the matter through a "compromise." However, Rajat did not remain silent and responded to Elvish's claims through his Instagram story.

Elvish took to his Instagram story and said, "Rajat ne 2-3 baar compromise kya karwa diya apna, apne ghana sarpanch samajhne lag gaya kya?" He further showed his followers a post reposted by Rajat that read, "Maano ya naa mano, Rajat Dalal hi hisaab karta hai. I've noticed one thing, Rajat Dalal always ends up solving Elvish's fights and controversies. Isko hi one-sided bhaichara kehte hain."

Questioning the meaning behind Rajat reposting such a post, Elvish directly addressed him and asked him to share his location. He added, "Bhai kya matlab hai iska? Tu apni location bhej tera compromise main karunga."

Dekhlo bhai ye hai chapri 😂😂



Social media mai relevant rhne ke liye har 3 mahine mai controversy krni padti hai 😂😂



Prince narula sahi bola tha India's biggest chapri Elvish Yadav 🤡#ElvishYadav #PrinceNarula #ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/tO3etrYwce — Aaryan Kelvin (@Aaryan_Kelvinn) June 20, 2026

Responding to Elvish's threatening post over the repost, Rajat took to his Instagram story to hit back at him. He said, "Han bhai Elvish...Elvish tere sare pange na maine hi sulatwaye hain." He further added, "Aur tereko maje hi lena hai na panga leke to is baar tereko maza hi aa jayega."

Rajat also claimed that he already has Elvish's location and concluded his video by saying, "Milta hoon tere se udhar, kaarta hoon hisaab." He ended the video with the same line used by Elvish, saying, "Ab hoga hisaab."

Elvish Yadav vs Rajat Dalal controversy loading pic.twitter.com/9yTQQHLrNe — vedika (@vedikabaisa) June 20, 2026

Elvish and Rajat were publicly known to be friends well before this recent fallout. The most recent examples of Elvish and Rajat publicly supporting each other came during and after Bigg Boss 18, and there are a few interviews and appearances that clearly showcased their friendship. Elvish openly campaigned for Rajat during the finale week, organized fan support, and defended him during media interactions. When questioned about backing Rajat so strongly, Elvish said that outside opinions would not affect their friendship.