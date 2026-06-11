'No Personal Attachment To BJP': Elvish Yadav Clarifies His Political Stance, Reveals Why He Didn't Speak On NEET Paper Leak

Elvish Yadav Clarifies His Political Stance, Reveals Why He Didn't Speak On NEET Paper Leak |

Social media influencer Elvish Yadav took to social media to clarify his stance amid claims that he is a BJP supporter. Dismissing the rumours, Elvish stated that he does not have any personal allegiance to any political party. To support his point, he reminded followers that it was BJP leader Maneka Gandhi who had accused him in the snake venom case, which he continues to describe as fake.

Elvish wrote, "For those calling me a BJP supporter, let me make one thing clear: it was Maneka Gandhi, a BJP leader at the time, who got a fake snake venom case filed against me. So I have no personal attachment to any political party." He further asserted that he knows the difference between right and wrong and chooses to support issues based on merit rather than political affiliations.

Claiming that he has always spoken up against wrongdoing, Elvish added, "I support students and their genuine concerns, but I will always oppose anyone trying to push anti-India agendas under the cover of student activism. I have raised my voice against such things before, and I will continue to do so."

For those calling me a BJP supporter, let me make one thing clear: it was Maneka Gandhi, a BJP leader at the time, who got a fake snake venom case filed against me. So I have no personal attachment to any political party.

I know the difference between right and wrong. I support… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 11, 2026

Elvish Yadav Clarifies Why He Did Not Speak On NEET Paper Leak

Recently, Elvish faced criticism and questions from social media users over his apparent silence on the NEET paper leak controversy. Addressing those concerns, the influencer explained that he had raised the issue in the past and continues to stand against paper leaks.

Replying to those questioning him, Elvish said, "And for all those asking why I haven’t spoken on the NEET paper leak - first of all, I raised my voice on this issue two years ago, and I’m doing so again today."

And for all those asking why I haven’t spoken on the NEET paper leak - first of all, I raised my voice on this issue two years ago, and I’m doing so again today.

I am completely against paper leaks. Everyone involved, at any level, must be thoroughly investigated and held… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 11, 2026

The Laughter Chefs 3 star stated that he is firmly against paper leaks and believes that everyone involved in such incidents, regardless of their position or level of involvement, should be investigated and held accountable. Stressing the need for transparency and fairness, he said, "Students deserve a fair system."

Elvish further argued that if the resignation of any minister could help ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future, then such action should be taken. Ending his post with a strong statement, he wrote, "Resignations should happen. No individual or position should be above the interests of students and the integrity of the education system."

Elvish has previously been asked by he did not speak on paper leaks, students dying by suicide and CBSE issue. To this, Elvish clapped back saying, "You support whoever fits your narrative, attack the country you can’t stop talking about, and then wonder why people don’t take you seriously. Obsession isn’t activism."

Elvish Yadav has often used his social media platforms to voice his opinions on various social and public issues. Over the years, the influencer has weighed in on topics ranging from education and governance to matters concerning youth and national interest.