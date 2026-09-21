Tenzing OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Tom Hiddleston's Biographical Drama Film | X

Tom Hiddleston is set to headline Tenzing, an upcoming biographical drama based on the life of legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, who, alongside Sir Edmund Hillary, became one of the first people to successfully reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Directed by BAFTA-nominee filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, Tenzing explores the extraordinary journey of the Himalayan mountaineer and the historic 1953 Everest expedition. The film is expected to focus not only on the physical challenges of the climb but also on Norgay's personal journey, his relationship with Hillary, and the significance of the achievement.

Tenzing OTT release date

Tenzing is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from October 16, 2026. The film had its world premiere at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival on September 4, 2026. It was also screened at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. The film features Genden Phuntsok as Tenzin Norgay, and Hiddleston is set to portray Sir Edmund Hillary. The actor is known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Night Manager, The Life of Chuck, and several acclaimed dramas.

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The story of Tenzing Norgay remains one of the most significant chapters in mountaineering history. His successful ascent of Mount Everest with Hillary on May 29, 1953, marked a landmark moment in exploration.

Tenzing plot

Tenzing depicts the real-life story of Tenzing Norgay, the courageous Sherpa mountaineer who achieved fame as the first individual to conquer Mount Everest in 1953 with New Zealander Edmund Hillary.

Cast and characters

The film features Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay, Thinley Lhamo as Dawa Norgay, Caitríona Balfe as Jill Henderson, Willem Dafoe as John Hunt, and Tom Hiddleston as Sir Edmund Hillary, among others.