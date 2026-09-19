OTT Releases This Week- From Irumudi, To Stranger Things Tales '85: Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 19, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Irumudi is an action thriller film that follows an alcohol-addicted father who lives peacefully with his daughter. What happens when he undertakes the sacred Ayyappa Deeksha at his daughter's request? The film is streaming on Netflix.
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 follows the core group of kids (Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max) as they experience normal lives for several months, until a fresh, terrifying danger stirs under the snow in Hawkins, compelling them to battle new creatures. Season 2 of the series is now streaming on Netflix.
The End Of An Oak Street is a fantasy film based on time travel. The film focuses on an aspiring novelist who struggles to save her family after a cosmic anomaly shatters the suburb and transports their suburban neighbourhood back to the time of dinosaurs. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Lust Stories 3 is an anthology film that revolves around two married couples where the women feel sexually and emotionally unfulfilled. It is available to watch on Netflix.
You+Me – Against The World is a romantic drama film that revolves around a young girl named Alma, an aspiring filmmaker. What happens when she falls for a rebellious loner, Vadim, while making a student film? You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The Scandal is an eight-episode K-drama series inspired by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's classic 1782 French novel, Les Liaisons dangereuses. It is available to watch on Netflix.
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