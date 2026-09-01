Telugu Cinema Art Director Anand Sai's Son Sandeep Arrested In Hyderabad Hit-And-Run Case After Pedestrian Dies On Spot

Telugu Cinema Art Director Anand Sai's Son Sandeep Arrested In Hyderabad Hit-And-Run Case |

Telugu cinema art director Anand Sai’s son Sandeep has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run case in Hyderabad. Sandeep was arrested by the Raidurgam Police after a road accident left a pedestrian dead and another person injured. The accused was later identified as Anand Sai’s son.

Raidurgam Police said, “Raidurgam Police have arrested Sandeep, son of prominent art director Anand Sai, in connection with a hit-and-run case near ORR Rotary under Raidurgam Police Station limits in Hyderabad,” according to ANI.

According to reports, the accident took place on the road connecting Nanakramguda ORR Rotary and Khajaguda, opposite Ankura Hospital, at around 4:15 am on August 31. A 30–35-year-old pedestrian, who was reportedly crossing the road towards Ankura Hospital, was initially hit by an Innova Crysta. The driver of the Innova and another person then attempted to take the injured pedestrian to the hospital.

However, while they were on their way, two unidentified cars allegedly travelling at high speed from Khajaguda towards Nanakramguda ORR Rotary hit them. The impact left the pedestrian dead at the spot.

The Innova driver, identified as 21-year-old Zaydshah Kadri, sustained a leg fracture and was admitted to CARE Hospitals, Gachibowli, for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sandeep was identified as one of the accused and was subsequently arrested by the police. He was reportedly driving a Mahindra XUV electric vehicle at the time of the incident. The Raidurgam Police are currently investigating the case.

Who is Anand Sai?

Anand Sai is a prominent art director and production designer in Telugu cinema, who has worked on more than 50 films. He made his debut with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Tholi Prema in 1998, where he famously created a replica of the Taj Mahal on the seashore for the film. He later worked on several popular films, including SS Rajamouli’s Yamadonga, Brindavanam, Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa and Gudumba Shankar, and Badrinath. He also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Art Director for his work on New.