Tejaswini Pandit reveals a shocking incident of alleged mistreatment; says, 'he made a direct offer to me'

Tejaswini Pandit reveals a shocking incident

Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit have recently made a shocking reveleation about an humiliating experience she went through.

Recently in a podcast conversation with Soumitra Pote, Tejaswini opened up on the humilating incident from her past. She revealed that the actress was mistreated by her house owner who was also a corportor in Pune.

Explaining the whole scenario, she said, “It was around 2009-10 and I used to stay in a rental apartment on Sinhagad Road (in Pune). At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me… There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it on his face. I did not enter this profession to do such things, or else I would not have stayed in a rental apartment. I would have brought homes and cars and whatnot.”

She further added, “It was a combination of two things. They judged me because of my profession and because my financial position was weak. It was a learning experience for me.”