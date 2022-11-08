Nikita Dutta on making Marathi film debut with Gharat Ganpati: 'Audience will love it'

Nikita Dutta | Instagram

Actress Nikita Dutta made her Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. Over the years, she has made a mark for herself in the industry.

From 'The Big Bull' to 'Kabir Singh' and many more, Nikita has played versatile roles in different genres.

After her successful stint in Bollywood, the actress is all set to make her debut in the Marathi film industry. Nikita will be seen in an upcoming Marathi blockbuster 'Gharat Ganpati'.

Nikita said, "For me it has always been important that if I am on screen, the audience should remember me. I always look to carve my niche in the industry and by God's grace, whatever I have done has left a positive mark on the audience. This film is really close to my heart as I have learned so much for it. I can't let out much details but I hope the audience will love it when it comes out".

On the professional front, her upcoming film ‘Rocket Gang’ is a fantasy-comedy dance drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis and produced by Zee Studios. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.