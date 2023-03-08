Tejasswi Prakash talks about her first salary on International Women's Day: ‘gave it to mom, couldn’t buy anything for myself'

Tejasswi Prakash | Photo from Instagram

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is ruling the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting skills and unique charm. She has a large number of fans on social media who are always curious to know the latest updates regarding her professional life.

Well, the actress has some thoughtful messages for her admirers on the occasion of International Women's Day. Teja might be a successful woman today, but there was a time she has a fair share of struggles. The actress recently shared a story of her first pay check along with an inspiring message to all her female fans.

Tejasswi Prakash gave her first earnings to her mother

The Bigg Boss 15 winner states that a girl can do whatever she aims to do. "As a girl, I feel like if we are strongly determined to achieve something, we will accomplish it even if we have to sleep for just 2 hours. When I received my first salary, I gave my pay cheque to my mom. Neither she bought anything for me nor for herself. She began saving it so that we would someday have an amount that could be invested. My mother has taught me a lot," says Tejasswi Prakash.

She further added, "She used to tell me that whenever she had problems and wanted to run away, she had nowhere to go. It was either her mother’s or husband’s house. She had no place to call her own and express her pain. She suggested I have an independent life where I can walk out whenever I wish to and have something to call my own."

Tejasswi Prakash: Professional Front

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama, Naagin 6. The show will soon go off-air, making way for the Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh starrer ‘Bekaboo’.

Teja was recently awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She also has some interesting projects in the pipeline.