Tejasswi Prakash & Surbhi Chandna Reunite After Psycho Saiyaan Fallout? Unexpected Reunion Leaves Fans Surprised- Watch

Tejasswi Prakash & Surbhi Chandna Reunite After Psycho Saiyaan Fallout? |

Television stars Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna seem to have put their differences behind them. The two actresses had not been seen together since their reported fallout during Psycho Saiyaan, sparking speculation about tension between them. However, seemingly putting all rumours to rest, Tejasswi and Surbhi were recently spotted together by paparazzi at the success bash of Ishq Dum Aur Idli Rasam, grabbing fans' attention.

For the event, Tejasswi opted for an elegant all-white ensemble, pairing a white top with wide-legged pants. Surbhi, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white strapless corset-style top teamed with a powder-blue ruffled skirt.

The two actresses happily posed together for the paparazzi as they attended the success party of Ishq Dum Aur Idli Rasam. Towards the end, Tejasswi was seen requesting the photographers to stop filming before the duo headed inside the venue. Their rare public appearance together after a long time left fans wondering if the two have finally reconciled and moved past their differences.

Ishq Dum Aur Idli Rasam premiered on May 11, 2026, and is currently streaming for free on the Balaji Telefilms YouTube channel. New episodes are released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Produced by Surbhi Chandna under her banner Feel Good Studios in association with Balaji Telefilms, the series stars Shiny Doshi and Abhishek Kumar in lead roles.

Rumours of a fallout between Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna surfaced during the promotions of Psycho Saiyaan earlier this year. Reports claimed that Tejasswi refused to participate in joint interviews with Surbhi, following which videos of Surbhi appearing emotional and teary-eyed during media interactions went viral on social media. Addressing the controversy, Surbhi called it an "unfortunate situation" but refrained from revealing what had happened between them.

The speculation intensified when Tejasswi seemingly reacted to the buzz in a vlog. Without naming Surbhi, she said, "Mere kuch karne se agar log rone lage toh main kya karun? Agar log mere interviews lena chahte hain toh main kya karun?" The remark was widely interpreted by fans as an indirect response to Surbhi's emotional appearance during the promotions.