'So Annoying': Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Non-Stop Wedding Questions With Karan Kundrra, Drops Surprise Proposal Wish

Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Non-Stop Wedding Questions With Karan Kundrra, Drops Surprise Proposal Wish |

When are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting married? This is one question that fans keep asking repeatedly, and it seems Tejasswi is now tired of hearing it again and again. The television actress called it "so annoying." She said, "This question is so annoying." But does that mean one of television’s most-loved couples is planning to get married anytime soon?

In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Tejasswi revealed that she is the kind of girl who would rather receive a surprise proposal from her boyfriend after being asked to dress up and get her nails done, instead of someone who would post about her engagement online.

During the conversation, Tejasswi also shared that it was Karan who said “I love you” first in their relationship. When asked whether Karan faces the same constant questions about marriage, Tejasswi replied, "I think he also gets asked the same questions a lot." She further admitted that people are naturally curious because their relationship has always been in the public eye.

Tejasswi added, "Our relationship has been out there so much that they will ultimately obviously ask us this question." However, when asked if she regrets making her relationship public, the actress firmly denied it and said, "I'm very proud of it."

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who first fell in love during Bigg Boss 15, have been inseparable ever since and are fondly called ‘TejRan’ by fans. Their chemistry quickly became one of the biggest highlights of the show, eventually turning into a strong off-screen relationship that continues to win hearts. Over the years, the couple has appeared together in multiple reality and entertainment projects, including Laughter Chefs 3, where their fun banter and easy comfort with each other has been widely loved. They are now all set to feature together in the upcoming Netflix reality series Desi Bling, which is scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2026.