Teja Sajja Gets Engaged In Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nani And Other Celebs Attend Ceremony - VIDEO

Telugu actor Teja Sajja, best known for his performance in Hanu-Man, got engaged to his fiancée Mourya in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony held at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Monday (November 16). The celebration was attended by several prominent names from the Telugu film industry, along with political leaders, producers, directors and close friends of the couple.

Several photos and videos of the couple from the engagement ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media.

For the occasion, Teja wore a pastel blush-pink traditional outfit, featuring a floral embroidered Nehru jacket paired with a matching kurta and a white dhoti-style bottom.

On the other hand, his wife-to-be looked beautiful in a sage-green and muted gold embroidered lehenga with intricate traditional detailing.

Congratulations @tejasajja123 garu, on your engagement 💍 Wishing you both a beautiful journey filled with endless love, happiness, and togetherness. Best wishes! #TejaSajja https://t.co/uJQsbXqSvt — Rajesh Manne (@rajeshmanne1) November 16, 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister Kishan Reddy were among the distinguished guests who attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

Veteran filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao attended the event along with producers Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Dil Raju, TG Vishwa Prasad, Sahu Garapati, Abhisheik Agarwal, Venkat Boyenpally and Sushmita Konidela.

#TejaSajja gets engaged to Mourya in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony attended by family and close friends at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad. Best Wishes to the couple. https://t.co/AfrV0ZPSUz — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 16, 2026

According to a report in Telugu 360, actors Ravi Teja, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Srikanth and Sudheer Babu were also present. Among the actresses who attended were Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Niharika Konidela, Ritika Nayak and Imanvi.

Reportedly, the gathering also saw several popular directors, including B Gopal, Anil Ravipudi, Prasanth Varma, Shiva Nirvana, Nandini Reddy, Karthik Gattamneni, Maruthi, Chandoo Mondeti, Sailesh Kolanu and BVS Ravi.

Teja Sajja To Get Married In December In Udaipur

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, graced the ring ceremony of popular film actor Shri Teja Sajja, held at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 💍 On the joyous occasion, the Hon’ble Governor extended his heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the couple, wishing them a beautiful journey ahead filled with love, happiness, harmony and togetherness. ✨ @tejasajja123 — Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) November 16, 2026

Teja and Mourya are expected to tie the knot in December at a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Further details about the wedding celebrations are yet to be announced. The couple will reportedly host a reception in Hyderabad after their wedding.

In October, Teja had confirmed his wedding plans, revealing that the engagement would take place in November, followed by the wedding in December. He also shared that it was an arranged marriage set up by his parents.

“It’s an arranged marriage. My parents have fixed it,” Teja had told DC.

The actor has largely kept details about his fiancée away from the public eye. She reportedly comes from a family with no connection to the film industry and is associated with the technology business. She works alongside her father and was raised in the United States.

Teja had also made it clear that he wanted to keep his wedding celebrations away from unnecessary media attention, just as he has maintained privacy around his personal life.

Teja Sajja's Career After Hanu-Man

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Teja rose to fame with the success of the Telugu superhero film Hanu-Man. The film established him as a promising name in Telugu cinema and was followed by Mirai, which continued his big-screen journey.

The actor is currently also hosting the debut season of The Traitors Telugu, which is streaming on Prime Video.