Teacup OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Teacup OTT Release Date | Trailer

Teacup is a mystery-thriller series starring Yvonne Strahovski and Chaske Spencer in the lead roles. It premiered on September 22, 2024, at Fantastic Fest, and is now set to drop on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Teacup?

The upcoming series is set to release on October 10 and audiences can watch it on Jio Cinema and Peacock. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "You are (not) in control ☕️#Teacup, streaming 11 October onwards, on The Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium."

Plot

The series revolves around a family living in rural Georgia. and is about a woman named Maggie Chenoweth who lives on a farm and takes care of animals. However, one day, she finds out that a goat from her farm has gone missing, prompting Maggie's son, James Chenoweth, to search for it. Maggie gets worried for the goat's safety and reaches out to the detectives for help. When James returns, he tells his mother about a mysterious figure who threatens to harm them.

What will Maggie do next?

Cast and production of Teacup

The cast of the film includes Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth, Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley, Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth, Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth, Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth, Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly, Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley and Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth.

It is inspired by Robert R McCammon's 1988 novel Stinger. The eight-episodic series is created by Ian McCulloch, and Atomic Monster has produced the series with Universal Content Productions.