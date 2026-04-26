TDP Supporters Interrupt Comedian Sarat Uday's Stand-Up Show In Bengaluru Over 2-Year-Old Jokes, Demand Apology

A stand-up show by Hyderabad-based comedian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru was disrupted on Saturday evening (April 25) after a group claiming to be supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) objected to jokes he had made nearly two years ago.

The incident reportedly took place in Koramangala around 7 pm, just minutes after Sarat began his set. According to reports, around a dozen individuals interrupted the performance, demanding that the comedian apologise for remarks involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, who currently serves as the state’s Minister for Human Resources Development.

Eyewitness accounts and videos from the venue show the situation escalating. What began as a seemingly polite interaction soon turned hostile as more people joined in, allegedly hurling verbal abuse and issuing threats. Despite Sarat explaining that he had already issued a public apology back in December 2024, the group insisted on another apology at the venue.

Recalling the incident, Sarat later said, “The video of my apology was issued then itself, and it is on YouTube. I had also joked about the YSRCP [YSR Congress Party] as well, and not just TDP. The management called the police, but by the time the cops had come, they left.”

TDP supporters disrupted a stand-up comedy show by Sarat Uday, a Hyderabad-based comedian, in Bengaluru. They demanded an apology for jokes on CM Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh from a 2-yr-old video. They also abused him and asked to shout 'Jai TDP' and other slogans pic.twitter.com/8zNuFhZBAT — Jahnavi (@Jahnavi_R) April 26, 2026

After the confrontation, the group reportedly demanded refunds for their tickets and left the venue once the organisers agreed. The police were informed, but by the time officers arrived, the individuals had already exited.

A video from Saturday’s show shows a man approaching Sarat on stage, saying, “I’m your fan, you do comedy very well. But in one show, you insulted our leader,” before the confrontation intensified. Another individual is heard saying, “How dare you make jokes about Naxalites’ assassination attempt on Chandrababu Naidu?” followed by a warning: “If you make such a mistake one more time, mark my words.”

Hyderabad: Angry supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disrupted a show of standup comidian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru and verbally abused the Hyderabad-based artist in the middle of his performance over jokes cracked on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over… pic.twitter.com/gB5qWveTj1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 26, 2026

Earlier this month, comedians Anudeep Katikala and Rafiq Muhammad were arrested for jokes about Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Cases were filed against them following complaints by party workers, raising concerns within the comedy circuit about increasing scrutiny over satire and free expression.