Taylor Swift's cat Olivia's net worth is more than Priyanka Chopra - Here’s the staggering amount!

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is one of the richest persons in the world. And if that wasn't enough, a recent report suggests that her pet cat Olivia is also worth more than some of the most renowned personalities across the globe.

According to a list curated by Instagram statistics and each pet's estimated revenue per social media post, Swift's feline Olivia has an estimated net worth of 97 million dollars, which is roughly Rs 800 crore in Indian currency.

This makes her the third wealthiest pet in the world.

Olivia's staggering net worth

In 2020, Swift had shared a picture of Olivia curled up on a couch and received over 2 million likes on the photo-sharing app.

The cat has appeared in advertisements as well as Swift's music videos 'Blank Space' and 'Me!'

At 97 million dollar, Olivia is richer than even global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whose net worth is estimated to be around 70 million dollars.

Who is the richest pet in the world?

A Siamese and tabby mix is ranked second on the richest pets list with a net worth of 100 million dollars.

Gunther VI, a German Shepherd owned by the Italian media corporation Gunther Corporation, took home the world's wealthiest pet with a staggering 500 million dollars.

Taylor Swift and her cats

Swift also owns a cat named Benjamin Button, after Brad Pitt's character in the 2008 film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.

Button is an adorable ragdoll cat but he didn't make the cut.