'Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce May Never Share Wedding Photos,' Says Dakota Johnson |

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have kept their July wedding away from public view, and Dakota Johnson believes it could stay that way. The actress, who is a close friend of Swift, has said she does not expect the couple to release photographs from their private celebration.

Johnson spoke about Swift and Kelce’s wedding during an appearance on BBC Radio 1 while promoting Verity. Host Greg James, who also attended the wedding, asked whether photographs from the event would ever be made public. Johnson’s answer was an immediate “No.”

A Wedding Kept Under Wraps

Swift and Kelce reportedly tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with around 1,000 guests attending. Despite the scale of the celebration, details and photographs have largely remained private.

As the conversation continued, James described Swift as “surprising”. Johnson agreed, adding, “Sneaky girl.” She also indicated that people close to Swift were careful about what they revealed about the wedding.

While Johnson did not disclose private details from the ceremony, she offered a glimpse of what the day meant to Swift. “It was so, like, everything she’s ever dreamed of,” Johnson said. “It just felt so completely her.”

Her comments paint a picture of a deeply personal celebration without giving away the details Swift and Kelce have chosen to keep to themselves. In an age when celebrity weddings are often turned into highly public events, the couple’s decision to keep theirs private appears deliberate.

Johnson Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse

Johnson’s friendship with Swift goes beyond occasional public appearances. The actress said the two speak regularly and discuss almost everything, including their careers and true crime.

“Taylor and I are really good friends and we talk a lot about everything. Everything on the planet. A lot of that is true crime. She’s a genius person,” Johnson said on Monday, NDTV reports.

She also praised Swift’s creativity. “If you talk about world building, I think the inside of her mind is this miraculous intricate wonderland,” Johnson said.

The remarks offer fans a rare insight into Swift away from the stage and spotlight. Johnson’s description suggests their friendship is built around regular conversations and shared interests rather than their celebrity status.

Friendship Extends To Swift’s Music

Their friendship has also crossed into Swift’s professional life. Johnson appeared with Colin Farrell in the “Patient Zero” music video, released as part of The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.

Johnson said the video had been filmed “ages” ago. She also made it clear that Swift did not need to do much convincing to get her involved in the project.

“She asked me if I would do this and, of course. I’ll do anything with her, she’s the most fun,” the Materialists star said.

For now, Swift and Kelce’s wedding remains largely out of public view. Johnson’s firm response about the photographs suggests that may not change anytime soon. For fans hoping for an official wedding album, personal accounts from guests may be the closest glimpse they get of the celebration.