Taylor Swift Makes VMA History With Record 33 Wins, Honours Dolly Parton | VIDEO

Taylor Swift holds her latest Moon Person trophy after becoming the MTV VMAs’ record-winning artist | X - @MarioNawfal

Taylor Swift made history at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday as her showgirl-inspired The Fate of Ophelia won video of the year, with the singer dedicating the honour to late country music legend Dolly Parton.

Swift won three awards at this year’s VMAs, taking her career tally to a record 33 and moving past Beyoncé. The two artistes had previously been tied with 30 awards each.

The Fate of Ophelia, the first single from Swift’s record-breaking 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, claimed the night’s top honour.

#TaylorSwift's "The Fate of Ophelia" wins Video of the Year at the #VMAs, with Taylor extending her record as the Artist with the Most wins (6) in the category in VMA history, and dedicates her Award to the legendary Dolly Parton, saying she'll always be a fan! 💪👸📈🏆🥇🧑… — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) September 28, 2026

Holding her latest Moon Person trophy, Swift described Parton as “the ultimate showgirl” who told stories that were “so vivid and so rich.”

“I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said.

Parton, an award-winning country singer, songwriter and businesswoman, died in August at the age of 80.

🇺🇸 Taylor Swift just made VMA history.



She received the first-ever Artist Director Honor and is now the most awarded artist in the show’s history.



That trophy looks good on her.



Writer: Daniyal pic.twitter.com/Gi0O2RvgCe — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 28, 2026

Swift Wins Inaugural Artist Director Honour

Earlier in the ceremony, Swift received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. The 36-year-old has written and directed 18 of the roughly 60 videos she has made during her career.

Her latest video, for the single Patient Zero, debuted during the ceremony and featured Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell as a couple in an unhealthy relationship.

“The main reason I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much, so much fun,” Swift said. “You actually care about what we’re making.”

Swift also won best direction for her Opalite video.

The VMAs, hosted by Snoop Dogg, were broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+. Winners in the major categories were chosen through fan votes.

Madonna Leads Winners With Seven Awards

Madonna led this year’s winners with seven awards, including artist of the year and best dance video for Confessions II: The Film.

The 68-year-old recalled performing Like a Virgin at the inaugural VMAs in 1984, saying the performance was considered too provocative for cable television at the time.

“I think most of you were probably not yet born,” Madonna told the audience before recalling how she had to recover quickly after a problem with her shoe during the performance.

“I dove onto the stage to try and make myself look cute and sexy,” she said. “My butt cheek was hanging out. In those days, butt cheeks were not hanging out ... my manager told me my career was over.”

Speaking about her Confessions II album, Madonna said she had spent the previous 18 months “finding myself, believing in myself and really making the music I wanted to make.”

“To me, that really is the definition of being an artist,” she said.

Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX Join Madonna On Stage

Madonna opened the show with performances of two recent collaborations.

Sabrina Carpenter joined her for Bring Your Love, which later won best collaboration, while Charli XCX took the stage for Danceteria Afterhours. The performance featured dancers on a set designed to resemble a club restroom.

In a quieter moment during the ceremony, Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Parton with a performance of I Will Always Love You.

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Blackpink’s Lisa Wins Best Pop Video

Lisa of Blackpink won best pop video for her solo release Dream. Wearing a black outfit with large white fringe sleeves, she became emotional while thanking her fans, known as Lillies.

“I wouldn’t be here without you guys,” Lisa said. “Thank you so much for your love and support.”

English singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro, whose music combines pop, jazz and soul, was named best new artist.

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