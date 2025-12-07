 Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'

Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'

As per the reports, Amaal Mallik stands at 5th position and Tanya Mittal at 4th position, both being evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house in the Grand Finale. This leaves Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna eyeing the season's trophy.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale | Jio Hotstar

Earlier, reports suggested that Amaal Mallik had been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, placing him in 5th position. New reports now indicate that Tanya Mittal has also been eliminated, securing the 4th position.

As per The Khabri's report, Tanya Mittal has been eliminated on the 4th position. This makes the viewers react, saying, "Bigboss is over for me (sic)." Another angry fans reacted, "What the h*ll is thiss (sic)." One tweeted, "So farhana n gaurav in top two (sic)." If Amaal and Tanya's eviction report happens to be true, it leaves- Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More in Top 3.

Read Also
'Not Share Stage With Salman Khan': Bhojpuri 'Powerstar' Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Guests

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra are anticipated to make guest appearances at the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, probably providing a release date of the upcoming season. In the meantime, actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan will be there to promote their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025. Moreover, Bhojpuri powerstar Pawan Sinh will also be present at the grand finale.

FPJ Shorts
Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'
Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'
'Privilege Motion Against Kunal Kamra Progressing As Per Procedure': Maharashtra Council Chairman Ram Shinde
'Privilege Motion Against Kunal Kamra Progressing As Per Procedure': Maharashtra Council Chairman Ram Shinde
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises To Customers, Says Operations Are Stabilising And Thanks Staff - VIDEO
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises To Customers, Says Operations Are Stabilising And Thanks Staff - VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch all the action live at the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, which promises a night full of drama, performances, and the eagerly anticipated winner announcement. The Grand Finale episode premieres on Colors TV at 9 pm sharp. Moreover, the finale episode will also be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar for the OTT viewers. Stay tuned to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Season 19.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'

Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik Reportedly Eliminated, Netizens Speculate Who Will Win

Is BTS' Jungkook Dating Aespa's Winter? Matching 'Couple' Arm Tattoos On The K-Pop Singers Spark...

Is BTS' Jungkook Dating Aespa's Winter? Matching 'Couple' Arm Tattoos On The K-Pop Singers Spark...

'Not Share Stage With Salman Khan': Bhojpuri 'Powerstar' Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From...

'Not Share Stage With Salman Khan': Bhojpuri 'Powerstar' Pawan Singh Receives Threat Call From...

Cyrus Broacha On The Controversial Netflix- Warner Bros Deal: 'I Anyways Don't Have Money To Go To...

Cyrus Broacha On The Controversial Netflix- Warner Bros Deal: 'I Anyways Don't Have Money To Go To...