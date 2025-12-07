Tanya Mittal Eliminated After Amaal Mallik In Grand Finale? Fans React 'Bigg Boss 19 Is Over For Me'

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale | Jio Hotstar

Earlier, reports suggested that Amaal Mallik had been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, placing him in 5th position. New reports now indicate that Tanya Mittal has also been eliminated, securing the 4th position.

As per The Khabri's report, Tanya Mittal has been eliminated on the 4th position. This makes the viewers react, saying, "Bigboss is over for me (sic)." Another angry fans reacted, "What the h*ll is thiss (sic)." One tweeted, "So farhana n gaurav in top two (sic)." If Amaal and Tanya's eviction report happens to be true, it leaves- Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More in Top 3.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Guests

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra are anticipated to make guest appearances at the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, probably providing a release date of the upcoming season. In the meantime, actors Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan will be there to promote their upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025. Moreover, Bhojpuri powerstar Pawan Sinh will also be present at the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch all the action live at the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, which promises a night full of drama, performances, and the eagerly anticipated winner announcement. The Grand Finale episode premieres on Colors TV at 9 pm sharp. Moreover, the finale episode will also be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar for the OTT viewers. Stay tuned to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Season 19.