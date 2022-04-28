Tanuj Virwani's short film 'Parchaaiyaan' to screen at Cannes Film Festival 2022

The film fraternity across the world will come together to laud the best of world cinema at the coveted Cannes Film Festival in May. Joining them will be filmmaker Chandrakant Singh, who made the short film 'Parchaaiyaan'.

The film ‘Parchaaiyaan’ is presented by entrepreneur and film trade analyst, Girish Wankhede who is also one of the producers of this short film. The film will be screened in Cannes 2022 and the entire team is excited.

Starring Tanuj Virwani, Sezal Sharma and Hemant Kher, ‘Parchaaiyaan’ is a tribute to celebrated lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi who gave Indian cinema a new direction and whose story is an inspiration to younger generations.

While talking to media, Tanuj Virwani said, “I personally love the medium of short films and it's an honour for our film to have this platform. We are going to attend the Cannes film festival 2022. It will be a great feeling to be part of this."

Girish Wankhede says, "I'm a huge fan of Sahir Sahab and getting me associated with something like this is a big high. Short films' space is dynamic and displaying this to the world will set its course. We are quite ambitious and intend to travel the globe with this heartwarming film. Chandrakant Singh has done an incredible job by justifying this romantic tribute and I look forward to the reactions in Cannes."

"I'm thrilled that our short film 'Parchaaiyaan' is scheduled to be screened at Cannes this year. It’s a dream come true as we consider this festival as the world's most prestigious film festival," said Chandrakant Singh.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 01:06 PM IST