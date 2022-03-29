'She's the funniest girl I've met': Tanuj Virwani is all praise for his 'Abhay 3' co-star Divya Agarwal

Actor Tanuj Virwani will next be seen in the upcoming crime- thriller 'Abhay 3'. In addition to Kunal Kemmu and Divya Aggarwal, the series stars Asha Negi, Vidya Malvade, Vijay Raaz, and others.

Tanuj who will be seen as Divya's love interest, has a lot to say about his favorite co-star.

He said, "One thing about Divya is that she is probably the funniest girl I’ve met. It was such an intense show, and it really would take a lot out of us emotionally because some of the things we do are really hardcore and nasty but she has a terrific personality and has a sense of humour that would crack me up. We have this great vibe going on with each other, we always like taking each other’s case and indulging in a little harmless gossip about others since we have some common friends. So we got along well which is very important for our characters as Kabir and Harleen are incomplete without each other and we had to translate that bond on-screen."

The new season of 'Abhay' is expected to be darker and edgier. According to the teaser of the crime thriller, the third season appears to be much bigger, bolder, and harsher than previous installments.

It is all set to premiere on Zee5 from April 8, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:59 PM IST