Taniya Chatterjee Shared Yuzvendra Chahal's DM For Publicity? Gandii Baat Actress Responds - FPJ Exclusive

Actress Taniya Chatterjee responded to claims that she shared cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s Instagram DM for publicity, clarifying her stance in a recent interview. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Taniya dismissed the allegations and explained the timing of the viral moment.

She said, “If I wanted attention, I could have done it during the IPL season any year. I could have shared it when Chahal was in his prime time, during his divorce and other news. I would have received more attention then. I only saw the message later, and when I did, I casually showed it in the flow of the conversation.”

The controversy began after Taniya was seen showing her Instagram DM to paparazzi on April 13 in Mumbai. The video quickly went viral, with the actress claiming that Chahal had called her “cute” on one of her pictures.

Addressing how the topic came up, she added, “At that time, we were talking about IPL and matches. I was mentioning another cricketer as my favourite and saying I find him cute, but maybe someone else might find me cute… that’s how this conversation came up.”

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In the video, Taniya appeared blushing while showing the DM to photographers, though she later maintained that such compliments are common. She also alleged that after the video surfaced, Chahal’s PR team reached out to her requesting that it be taken down.

The actress further claimed that Chahal had approached her on his own and had sent multiple messages. However, she initially did not pay much attention, as she was unaware of his identity and was occupied with work. It was only later, after checking his profile, that she realised he was a well-known cricketer with significant achievements.

Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal.



She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute.



If this is real shame on yuzvendra. pic.twitter.com/E4sYyc1uk2 — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) April 12, 2026

In an earlier interaction with India Forums, Taniya addressed concerns about the authenticity of such claims in the age of AI. She stated that while some content can be manipulated, direct messages are not easy to fake and insisted she has nothing to hide.

The incident continues to spark discussion online, with social media users divided over the claims and the timing of the revelation.