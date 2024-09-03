Tanaav 2 Review: Sudhir Mishra, E. Niwas’ Directorial Is A Revisiting Old Shadows In A New Light

A still from Tanaav 2 |

Title: Tanaav 2

Directors: Sudhir Mishra, E. Niwas

Cast: Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Ekta Kaul, Kabir Bedi, Soni Razdaan

Where: Streaming on Sony Liv

Rating: 3 stars

In the crowded world of OTT thrillers, Tanaav 2 returns with a familiar yet turbulent narrative. Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) are back, navigating a web of political intrigue, personal vendettas, and thrilling chases through the vast, photogenic landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir, offering fans a gripping continuation of their high-stakes drama.

The series, helmed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, is a remake of the Israeli series "Fauda," but let’s not get too bogged down in comparisons. Tanaav 2 stands on its own two feet, albeit with a slight limp from the weight of its predecessor’s success. The plot kicks off with the appearance of Fareed Mir, aka Al-Damishq, played with intense brooding by Gaurav Arora. Fareed is not just your average antagonist—he’s an ISIS sympathizer with a score to settle, and his emergence sends Harkat Commander Junaid (Shashank Arora) and Kabir (Manav Vij) along with the Indian Special Task Force team into a frenzy of stakeouts, shootouts, and the occasional existential crisis.

What makes Tanaav 2 tick is its ability to mix high-octane action with emotional depth. The team’s dynamics are gritty and real, with a believability that’s as much about the chemistry between the actors as it is about the writing. The show doesn’t shy away from showing the brutality of their world. It keeps you hooked, even when the plot starts to feel a bit too familiar.

If you’ve seen the first season, Tanaav 2 might give you a sense of déjà vu. The narrative feels too comfortable, rehashing familiar patterns of re-emerging terrorists and season-long hunts. While the stakes remain high, the series doesn’t offer much new, and the promising revenge plot gets muddled with a half-baked political conspiracy. As the season progresses, the focus blurs and the tension that made Season 1 gripping begins to wane.

That said, Tanaav 2 still has its moments of brilliance. The performances, particularly by Shashank, Gaurav, Manav Vij, Junaid Khan, Ekta Kaul, Swati Kapoor, and Soni Razdan among others anchor the show, bringing a palpable intensity to their roles.

The direction is slick, and the pacing, though occasionally faltering, keeps the viewer engaged. The series’ portrayal of Kashmir is both evocative and unsettling, using the region’s natural beauty as a stark contrast to the violence that unfolds.

The show’s real strength lies in its characters, who are as flawed and complex as the situation they find themselves in. Kabir’s relentless pursuit of duty—or is it redemption? —is compelling, even if his methods are questionable. His interactions with Dr. Farah (Ekta Kaul) add a layer of personal drama, though their relationship could have been explored with more nuance. Fareed, as the central antagonist, brings a fresh perspective to the series, his motivations and dispassionate family bonding, add depth to his character.

Overall, this season is a worthy continuation of the series, even if it doesn’t quite reach the heights of its predecessor, it delivers enough to keep you watching—and maybe even coming back for more.