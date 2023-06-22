 Tamil Rapper Dev Anand Kidnapped At Knifepoint On Chennai-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Rapper Dev Anand Kidnapped At Knifepoint On Chennai-Bengaluru Highway

Dev Anand was kidnapped by a ten-member gang after his brother took a loan of Rs 2.5 crore

Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Chennai: Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said. CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added. According to police, the family had lodged a missing person complaint, and on an investigation, it was found that the rapper was kidnapped by a ten-member gang on Wednesday night.

According to a senior police officer from Police headquarters, in Chennai, Dev Anand's brother had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from a person and had not given the money back. There were some disputes regarding the same and police are probing whether this has anything to do with the kidnapping of Dev Anand.

article-image
