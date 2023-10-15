Tamil Art Director Milan Fernandez Dies In Azerbaijan During Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi Shoot

On October 15, 2023, renowned art director Milan Fernandez passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Azerbaijan. He was working on Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Vidaamuyarchi, which is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. He was in his 50s.

According to a report in ETimes, Milan had a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal. "He had returned to the hotel last night after the shoot and was normal. But this morning, he'd assembled everyone in his team for work. But later, he had complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital," said the source.

Read Also Amar Akbar Anthony Writer Prayag Raj Passes Away At 88

The source added that upon hearing the news about Milan's death, Ajith rushed to the hospital with the film's director, Magizh Thirumeni, and cinematographer, Nirav Shah. "However, even before they reached the hospital, Milan had passed away," the source adds.

He began working in the Tamil film industry in 1999 and has worked on over 30 films, including Endrendrum Punnagai, Billa, and Velayudham, among others.

Milan was also working with Suriya in his upcoming film, 'Kanguva'. The film also starred Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash.

Milan Fernandez is survived by a wife and a son, who are now in Chennai.

Read Also Iranian Film Director Dariush Mehrjui, His Wife Stabbed To Death In Tehran

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)