Tamil actor Mano dies in a car accident during Diwali

Popular mimicry artist and actor passed away in a tragic car accident in Chennai on Monday.

The accident occurred while he and his wife were driving and the car hit the median on the road.

Mano died on the spot due to injuries and his wife is currently kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The doctors treating his wife at Ramachandra hospital stated that she is in a critical stage.

The two have a seven-year-old daughter.

The news came as a shock for Mano’s friends and colleagues.

"Multi talented actor #Mano Died in an Accident near Avadi. His wife is in Ramachandra Hospital ICU. She is under treatment. Shocking to hear the news. (sic),’’ . Public Relations Officer John revealed on Twitter.