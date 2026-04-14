'Talk Less About Acting And Act': Saqib Saleem Gets Candid On Craft And Kaptaan

Actor Saqib Saleem is earning praise for his intense turn in the recently released action-thriller Kaptaan, where he steps into the shoes of SSP Samardeep, an unorthodox, sharp and quietly formidable police officer. Known for his work in 83, Rangbaaz and Crackdown, Saqib brings a striking mix of restraint and emotional depth to a role that marks his first as a cop on screen. The transformation wasn’t just internal, the actor also shed nearly 6-7 kg to embody the physicality the part demanded. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Saqib talks about building Samardeep from the ground up, the challenge of conveying power through stillness, his rigorous preparation, and why Kaptaan was was a project he simply could not turn down.

Q. SSP Samardeep is described as an unorthodox officer. How did you approach and interpret this character?

As an actor and an artist, you keep thinking about how you can play a character and what you can bring to it. You try to make him as human as possible and build a strong backstory. Since we’ve seen so many cop characters across films and shows, it was important that this one didn’t feel generic. He had to stand on his own.

I wanted him to feel like a complete person, someone who has a sense of humour, is intense, brooding, emotional, and capable of being hurt. He is ruthless and fearless as a cop, but he also has a heart. That balance really interested me, and I knew it would be enjoyable to portray. Once I got on set, I truly began to enjoy playing the character even more.

Q. Did you draw inspiration from any real-life police officers or personal observations while preparing for the role?

I’ve met a lot of police officers in my life, so I’m sure there was a subconscious influence. For instance, I used to work out with Daya Nayak at the Marriott, so I’ve spent time talking to him. I’ve also met senior officers like Amod Kant in Delhi. During shoots as well, I’ve interacted with SSPs and other officers.

You’re not consciously thinking that you’ll play a cop like them, but those interactions stay somewhere in your mind. I may have picked up intensity from one person and a sense of humour from another. Cops, in my experience, often have a great sense of humour, and that was important to include. Otherwise, the character risks becoming one-dimensional. I wanted Samar to feel unique and layered, and I had a great team that collaborated to build that.

Q. What was the most challenging aspect of portraying a strong and no-nonsense character like Samardeep?

The biggest challenge was doing less and letting everything reflect through the eyes. Such characters are very controlled and powerful, so they don’t allow for exaggerated theatrics.

In real life, I’m quite easygoing, I joke around, laugh a lot, and am very relaxed. But for a character like this, you need to carry authority in every step. Maintaining that inner power consistently during performance was something I had to consciously work on. Getting into that mindset and sustaining it was both challenging and interesting.

Q. You underwent a noticeable physical transformation for this role. Can you walk us through your preparation process?

I wanted to look my sharpest, especially since I was wearing a uniform. It was important for me to look good and carry it well. So, I followed a strict fitness regime, a low-calorie deficit diet, two workouts a day, including cardio and weight training. I also took up kickboxing to improve my movement for action sequences.

In a way, this role brought a lot of discipline back into my life. I’ve always been into fitness, but sometimes you take it easy when a role doesn’t demand peak physical condition. This project pushed me to be at my best. I lost about 7-8 kilos over two months through consistent workouts and diet. I also worked with a fitness trainer and team, so it feels great when people notice and appreciate the transformation.

Q. Did you sustain any injuries during the shoot? Was it physically demanding?

When you’re doing an action show, you’re bound to get injured almost every day in some way. You only realise the scratches and cuts when you go back and take a hot shower.

I remember injuring my wrist quite badly during a chase sequence. We were shooting in a field with tall grass, so it was hard to judge the ground. My foot got stuck in a pit, and I fell on my right wrist while trying to break the fall. In the moment, because of the adrenaline, I continued shooting, but later it started swelling. If you watch closely, you might notice that my right hand looks slightly swollen in some close-up shots.

Q. Was there a turning point in your career when you felt you were being taken seriously as an actor?

Honestly, the grass always feels greener on the other side. I still feel I need to work harder for people to take me seriously.

But over time, I’ve started focusing more on myself than on what others think. I try to understand what I want to do and how I want to do it. Once you’re clear about that, people eventually align with your vision.

Q. What advice would you give to aspiring actors trying to find their place in the industry?

Talk less about acting and act more. Work hard, attend workshops, do theatre, and keep learning. Spend the first few years really honing your craft. Learn as much as you can, then come back prepared. That makes a huge difference.

Q. Can you share a memorable behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of Kaptaan?

Nothing specific, but what stands out is the tough weather conditions we worked in. It was extremely hot, around 45 to 47 degrees, and we were shooting action sequences in open fields.

Despite that, the team was very positive and motivated. Everyone was genuinely happy to be on set and committed to getting the best shot. That spirit is what I remember most about the experience.