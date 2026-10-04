Talat Aziz's Mumbai Home Damaged In Fire After Short Circuit, Singer And 4 Others Hospitalised After Choking

Ghazal singer Talat Aziz’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai, was damaged in a fire after a short circuit on Friday night. The singer later confirmed that he and his family are safe, while revealing that the incident caused extensive damage to his home and left it temporarily uninhabitable.

The fire broke out at A Wing of Mittal Park, a ground-plus-five-storey residential building on AR Mhatre Road, near the ISKCON temple in Andheri West. According to Hindustan Times, the blaze started on the ground floor and spread to parts of the first floor.

Speaking about the incident, Talat said, "There was a short circuit on my ground floor and gutted the ground floor plus parts of the first floor. We suffered lots of damage and it’s unlivable until it’s restored."

He further assured his fans about his family’s safety, saying, “We are safe but had a close call."

Five People Taken To Hospital

Five people, including Talat Aziz, Shahin Aziz, Adnan Aziz, Bina Aziz and Sikandar Singh, were taken to a hospital after allegedly suffering from choking. They were discharged after their condition improved.

The fire brigade reportedly responded to the emergency call and managed to bring the blaze under control within minutes. A senior officer from the BMC’s disaster control department described the incident as a minor fire caused by a short circuit.

As quoted by News18, the officer said, "It was a minor fire caused by a short circuit. It was doused within minutes of receiving the call."

The blaze damaged several parts of Talat’s residence, including electrical wiring and fittings, a sofa, a split air-conditioning system and other household items.

Who Is Talat Aziz?

Talat Aziz is one of the recognised names in the Indian ghazal music scene. He is known for popular Sufi and ghazal songs, including Damadam Mast Kalandar.

The singer initially trained in music under the Kirana Gharana before learning from Pakistani ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan. In 1980, legendary singer Jagjit Singh helped Talat release his first album. The album became a major turning point in his career and helped establish him as a prominent voice in Indian ghazal music.