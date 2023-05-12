Taj: Reign of Revenge actor Aashim Gulati on his popularity: People say that they can’t imagine anyone else as Salim

Aashim Gulati | Pic: Instagram

Aashim Gulati surprised many people with his stellar act as Prince Salim in Taj: Divided by Blood. Today, its second season Taj: Reign of Revenge has started streaming on an OTT platform. It also stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Taha Shah Badussha and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, Aashim talks about the show’s new season, the success of its previous season, and how his character in it has evolved.

When asked how his life has changed after the success of Taj: Divided By Blood (the first season), Aashim says, “As actors, we seek validation and it begins with the first take when we start shooting. At times, you know you have done a good job and sometimes you don't. In an eye contact with the director, you come to know how did it go. Actors are greedy but very sensitive. I have maintained that nothing can affect me, good or bad. I like to keep myself grounded.”

He adds, “I think things have changed in terms of the people I am meeting after the release. They used to meet me with love earlier too, but now, there’s some sort of gleam and light. When people say that they can’t imagine anyone else as Salim, it’s a very big pat on my back.”

Aashim is headlining the show’s second season. When asked if that makes him feel burdened, he explains, “I don’t take burden. My responsibility is between action and cut. My job is to perform with utmost honesty. I just have to work hard and keep moving forward. I don’t know how people will receive the second season but I am sure that the stakes are higher this time. Expectations are huge since season one got so much love and appreciation.”

Opening up about Salim’s journey getting bigger and better, Aashim reveals, “He will be completely fearless. The best quality of him is that whatever he does in life, he does it with a lot of conviction and determination, even though he loved so hard but when his love was taken away from him, people in his life face consequences.”

On a parting note, we wondered if from now on his project choices will be affected thanks to the success of the show. “It totally depends on what kind of characters will come my way. I would certainly refrain myself from doing something similar to Salim for a long time now. I want to do everything and anything which I haven’t played before. I like it to be distinctive,” he signs off.