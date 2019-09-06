Taimur Ali Khan twins with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan in this recent picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan always manages to carve his space in the headlines. Be it his antics or play-dates, the munchkin gets shutterbugs running around to capture every move. Pictures and videos of Taimur are always a delight to fans, and are even more loved if mommy Kareena joins in too.

Recently, an adorable picture of Kareena and Taimur twinning with the same outfit has surfaced on the internet. Both of them are posing in the woods sporting a black sweater t-shirt paired with blue denims. Taimur is holding his mum Kareena's hand as he strikes a pose too.