Taimur accompanies mom Kareena Kapoor for ad shoot, picture goes viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been maintaining the perfect work-life balance, even if it means flying from Mumbai to London every week. The doting mother and thorough professional that is Kareena Kapoor has her priorities set.

The Angrezi Medium actress makes sure that she doesn’t compromise on the time she devotes to her little munchkin. Whenever possible she takes little Taimur along with her to the sets.

The actress took Taimur to an ad shoot today and a picture from the set is making everyone adore the mother-son duo. In the picture, Taimur is seen sitting on Kareena’s lap while they pose for the camera. Celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor took to Instagram to share the picture. Along with the picture, he wrote, “We have the cutest visitor on set today.”