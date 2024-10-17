Tahira Kashyap BREAKS DOWN As Her Debut Directorial Sharmajee Ki Beti Gets Nominated For 7 Awards: 'Okay To Be Vulnerable'

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana broke down on Thursday after her directorial debut film, Sharmajee Ki Beti, received seven nominations at an awards show recently. She took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming note on all the hard work and patience that went behind making the film.

Sharing a photo of herself shedding happy tears, Tahira wrote, "Few hours ago while I was trying to show up in the gym I got to know Sharmajee Ki Beti, my first feature film, is nominated in various categories. After rain I think gym is the best place to hide your tears. But not hiding them anymore because these are tears of gratitude. It’s okay to be vulnerable I guess!"

She went on to say, "I am sharing this part of my life because I think who ever is following me here has seen me through all these years of trying to make this film. I wrote this in 2017 and have been trying to make this film since then. I guess universe has its own way of compensating! 1 nomination for each year we tried to make this film and hence we have 7 NOMINATIONS!!"

"This is also to share that never give up on your dreams pls! Harbour them for they become your lifelines!" she added.

Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta in lead roles. It tells the tale of three women in a modern, middle-class society, all dealing with their own share of problems, all the while sharing the common surname, Sharma.

The film released on Prime Video earlier this year, and it was lauded by the critics for the storyline as well as for the performance of the cast.