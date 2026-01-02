 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will welcome the New Year with a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra, as Gokuldham Society dedicates its December 31 episode to celebrating his cinematic legacy. Inspired by creator Asit Kumar Modi, the episode will see residents dressing up as Dharmendra and revisiting his iconic roles.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
TMKOC |

With Dharmendra's death, the film industry has lost one of its most respected and talented legends. Asit Kumar Modi's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor by dedicating its New Year celebration episode to his memory, honouring his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

TMKOC is set to welcome the New Year with warmth, nostalgia, and heartfelt emotions, as Gokuldham Society dedicates its December 31 episode to the timeless legacy of legendary superstar Dharmendra Ji. The idea of dedicating the New Year's episode was of the producer and the creator of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi.

The previous episode shows Tappu Sena proposing the idea to Madhavi and Bhide, saying, "Is baar 31st December, ham sab ke favourite actor Dharmendra ji ko yaad kar ke celebrate karenge (sic)." Gogi then adds, "Unki (Dharmendra) yaad me ham jabardast program karenge aur dhoom dhaam se 31st manayenge." Impressed by the idea, the society’s secretary, Bhide, gives his permission. This leaves Tappu Sena cheering with excitement.

In the upcoming episode, members of Gokuldham Society will be seen dressing up as Dharmendra while paying a heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor. The special episode will celebrate his iconic journey in cinema, highlighting his memorable roles across action, romance, and comedy films.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Palm Beach Road To Remain Partially Closed For Run Navi Mumbai Marathon On Jan 4
Navi Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Palm Beach Road To Remain Partially Closed For Run Navi Mumbai Marathon On Jan 4
Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?
Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In New Year
OPPO Reno15 Series to Launch in India on January 8, 2026, Bringing 200MP AI Imaging and Advanced Video Features
OPPO Reno15 Series to Launch in India on January 8, 2026, Bringing 200MP AI Imaging and Advanced Video Features

Remembering Dharmendra and how his show will be paying to Dharmendra, Asit said, "Dharmendra ji's contribution to Hindi cinema is truly timeless. The films I watched in my childhood remain etched in my heart, and through every role, be it comedy, romance, action or drama, he brought an unmatched warmth and sincerity to the screen."

Read Also
TRP Week 51: YRKKH Returns In Top 5 As 2025 Ends While Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Anupamaa...
article-image

TMKOC creator Asit felt heartbroken amid the death of the legendary actor. He wrote, "#Dharmendra ji The farewell has made me very sad, every movie I watched in my childhood is still in my heart, be it comedy, fights or romance or any role they could do it easily, my meetings with them always Will always be remembered in hearts and minds (sic)." He added how the actor's smile, personality, affinity, love and simplicity was remembered. He further prayed for his soul to rest in peace. He then extended his heartfelt condolences to the family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?

Kumki 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Prabhu Solomon’s Musical Adventure Drama Online?

Bengaluru Police Arrest Two For Derogatory & Obscene Social Media Posts Targeting Actor Darshan’s...

Bengaluru Police Arrest Two For Derogatory & Obscene Social Media Posts Targeting Actor Darshan’s...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Pay Special Tribute To Dharmendra As Gokuldham Society Rings In...

'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai,...

'Dev Patel Is Sitting Next To Me': Fan SPOTS Slumdog Millionaire Actor At Coffee Shop In Mumbai,...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show...

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: After A Decent Start, Agastya Nanda Starrer To Show...