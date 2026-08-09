Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Reacts After 16-Year-Old Travels 900 Km To Mumbai To Be Part Of The Show

The popularity of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has inspired countless viewers over the years, but a recent incident involving a 16-year-old fan has prompted creator and producer Asit Kumarr Modi to issue a message to young aspirants.

A teenager from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly travelled nearly 900 km to Mumbai alone in the hope of becoming an actor and appearing on the long-running sitcom. The boy left his home on August 6 without informing his family and was eventually found near Film City in Goregaon.

Reacting to the incident, Asit Modi acknowledged the passion of young people who dream of entering the entertainment industry but stressed that ambition must be accompanied by caution and responsibility.

“Dream big. Follow your passion. Work hard for it. But always remember that the journey towards your dream is as important as the dream itself,” he said.

Modi further urged aspiring actors not to take risks without involving their families. “Your education, your safety and the trust of your parents must always come first. Never take a step that could put you at risk or leave your family worried about you. Speak to your parents, involve them in your dreams and pursue every opportunity through the right and responsible channels.”

The producer also pointed out that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has provided opportunities to several young artistes over the years. “We are always happy to see young people passionate about acting and entertainment. Talent will always find an opportunity when combined with preparation, patience and the right approach. If you aspire to work with TMKOC, please approach our official casting team through the appropriate channels with the knowledge of your parents and guardians.”

“Keep studying. Keep learning. Keep dreaming. Keep working towards your passion. Sapne zaroor dekho… unhe poora bhi karo. Bas sahi raaste se,” he concluded.

According to police, the minor left home in the afternoon on the pretext of going to school. Instead, he went to the railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur before taking another train to Mumbai. He reached Goregaon the following morning and reportedly made his way towards Film City, driven by his ambition to pursue acting and get an opportunity on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

After receiving information about the teenager, a mobile police unit reached the area and took him to Aarey Police Station. During questioning, he reportedly told officers that he had travelled to Mumbai to pursue his acting ambitions and fulfil his dream of working on the popular sitcom.

The police subsequently contacted his family, who said the boy had been missing since August 6. He was found safe and was reunited with his family, with his father travelling to Mumbai to bring him home.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which premiered in 2008, continues to remain one of Indian television’s longest-running and most popular sitcoms.