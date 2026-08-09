16-Year-Old Travels 900 Km From Madhya Pradesh To Become Actor On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Found Near Mumbai's Film City

16-Year-Old Travels 900 Km To Mumbai To Join TMKOC | Photo Via Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, aired in 2008, has built a massive and loyal fan base over the years, with its characters and storylines becoming a part of popular culture. Its enduring fandom continues to inspire viewers, with some fans even going to extraordinary lengths to connect with the world of the sitcom. The show's popularity reached such an extent that a 16-year-old boy from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, decided to travel nearly 900 km to Mumbai with a dream of becoming a part of it.

16-Year-Old Travels 900 Km To Mumbai To Join TMKOC

Police shared that the minor left his home in Chhindwara on the afternoon of August 6 on the pretext of going to school without informing his family. Instead, he headed to the railway station and boarded a train to Nagpur, from where he took a train to Mumbai and arrived at Goregaon station the following morning. He had reportedly travelled to Mumbai driven by his dream of becoming an actor and appearing on the show, as reported by ABP Live.

Found Wandering Alone Near Film City

Following a tip-off, a mobile police unit reached the spot and took the 16-year-old boy to Aarey Police Station after he was spotted wandering alone near Film City in Mumbai. The minor had reportedly walked from Goregaon towards Film City in the hope of pursuing his dream of becoming an actor and appearing in the popular sitcom.

During questioning, the teenager reportedly told the police that he had travelled all the way to Mumbai to pursue an acting career and fulfil his dream of working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Minor's Father Travelling To Mumbai

After the teenager was found, the police contacted his family, who revealed that he had been missing since Thursday. The boy is currently safe with the Aarey Police, while his father is travelling to Mumbai to bring him home.